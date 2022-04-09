Portland Police Chief Mark Cory talked crime and the perils his officers face during the Portland Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Chief event earlier this month.
Cory had videos on hand, one showing a drunk driver coming from Corpus northbound in the southbound lanes as Portland officers waited just inside the city. The video then showed the driver’s vehicle barrel into a police cruiser with the officer narrowly escaping with his life.
“Some people might ask why we damage a $60,000 to $70,000 Tahoe and endanger our officers’ lives,” Cory told the crowd. “This is why we do it.”
The chief showed an image of two mangled vehicles, one belonging to a drunk driver heading in the wrong direction on the causeway, the other to a female who was instantly killed during the wreck.
“We had our units racing to get to the causeway before he came off, but before we could get to him there was a head-on collision that instantly killed a young female who just graduated college.
“That’s the reason we do what we do.”
He showed another police-cam video of a man who had shoplifted from the local H-E-B then fled into a neighborhood. The police officers couldn’t find him and soon left.
About an hour later, a woman heard some noises coming from her attic and called the police.
Turns out the thief had found what he thought was the perfect hiding spot, but turned out to be a trap.
“I showed this video because once in a while you see videos of officers that can be really aggressive, yelling and cussing at the suspect – we don’t want to do that,” Cory continued.
The video showed officers calmly helping the man out of the attic space before putting him in handcuffs.
Another video showed a car that had careened off the road and stopped when it hit a sign. The Portland officer went up to the vehicle cautiously, then noticed both the driver and the passenger were unresponsive. On closer inspection, he saw that the driver wasn’t breathing so he pulled him out and began CPR. Another officer rushed to his aid and pulled out the passenger who also wasn’t breathing.
Turns out they both had overdosed while on the road but lived thanks to the quick, life saving work of the officers.
Cory then showed a picture from the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office of a traffic stop they made just outside Portland where the driver had a gold-plated AK-47 with pearl grips.
“It’s highly unusual that you would see something that’s a more cartel-like firearm than a normal AR-15,” He said. “He was traveling just outside our city limits in a vehicle they stopped for a minor traffic violation.
“It was not full auto and actually, once the investigation was complete at the scene, he was able to drive off with it.
Cory also touched on the fact that the Portland Police Department, as well as those in nearly every other city in America, is facing a recruiting and retention issue.
“Quite honestly, nobody wants to be a police officer anymore,” Cory added. “In the 90s, we would get 50 to 60 applications for every opening.
“Now, heck, it’s open all the time because I’ve always got an opening. At least one. I’ve got two right now.
“One of them was an add-on that the city council allowed us to have on April 1, so I’m still trying to fill that one. We have another opening where one of our corporals who was in the Army Reserves just got activated and for a multi year deployment.
“So we’ve lost him over several years and we’re trying to fill that spot as well.”
