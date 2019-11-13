Portland police search for bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND – The Portland Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said around noon a black male walked into the Prosperity Bank located on 1840 Highway 181 South and demanded cash.
The man ran off on foot from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
The chief said the suspect is believed to be 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
Surveillance images and footage were released Tuesday to news media in order to help identify the suspect.
The chief added that the department has notified the FBI to assist them with the case.
At this time, there are no updates.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 361-777-4444.
