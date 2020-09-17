PORTLAND – While the pandemic has put a damper on the local economy throughout San Patricio County, Portland seems in some ways to be impervious to the virus.
The city also has its eyes set on the future with annexations taking place to gear up for five subdivisions that are kicking off construction by the end of the year.
Portland City Manager Randy Wright said that Portland has a 2.5 percent growth rate per year, and while the population is estimated to be a little more than 22,000, by 2025 it will be around 25,000, making up a significant part of San Pat’s total 66,730 population.
The city is even larger than Aransas County which has a population of 23,510 and close to Bee County which has 32,565.
“We’ve been, you know, really very fortunate that our retail sales have steadily increased over the past several years, including the last six months during COVID, which is a little bit surprising,” Wright said. “Since January we’ve averaged 14 percent increases in sales tax month over month.”
He also explained that the five residential subdivisions will be bringing in more than 1,300 new homes to the area with 450 of those available in nine to 12 months. Wright added that the city has 200 lots available for permitting so that number could grow by year’s end with more residential growth in the cards.
“In 2019 we were able to acquire 15 square miles on our western plank from the city of Corpus Christi,” Wright continued. “We negotiated a session agreement that allowed us to take this land in as additional extraterritorial jurisdiction which will allow us to grow into that area.
“The reason for that was just because with all the industrial development around us our focus really is on residential development. We want to make sure that we’ve got plenty of room to grow residential subdivisions that aren’t being encroached upon by industry and other things that are kind of detrimental to neighborhoods.”
Wright explained that because of incoming industry the city actually began a sequence of annexations into Portland’s growth corridor and last week the city council authorized a four part sequential annexation process that will take them out about four miles to the west.
“We’re doing that to, of course, ensure that we’ve got adequate control of development in those areas and ultimately to promote more residential development,” he said.
Wright also touted the two all-weather turf sports complexes that are booked every weekend from now until the middle of 2021 with baseball and softball tournaments. He added that for most tournaments over half the teams actually travel into the area from out of the Coastal Bend area and have a positive impact on the city’s restaurants and retailers which has helped drive up the sales tax revenues.
“We conducted an economic impact summary and found for every tournament that we host, the average tournament is about 35 teams, and having all these folks in our hotels, restaurants and whatnot has an economic impact to the city that is just over $300,000 a weekend.”
With numbers like those and more industry eyeing the growing city, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Wright’s estimations a little on the light side when it comes to population and sales tax in the very near future.
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.