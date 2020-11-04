PORTLAND – Last month the city of Portland kicked off a four-phase annexation project to acquire 2.42 square miles of land to the west of the current city limits in the city’s Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ). Portland officials said that the annexation is beneficial to the city and its residents for several reasons. One of those reasons is it enables Portland to control development and prevents industrial encroachments. It will also expands the tax base and allows for overall growth.
“This is a series of four sequential annexations over a period of about six months,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “It is going to add about $85 million to the tax rolls and yield approximately $520,000 in additional taxes to the city’s general fund.”
Wright said it all started last year when the legislature changed the laws on annexation, partially due to the annexation of land in Portland by Corpus Christi the county fought against.
During that time, Portland was negotiating with Corpus Christi to annex 50 square miles of land to the west of Portland and bring it into their own ETJ. The city began planning for months with their consultants Freese and Nichols before the bill passed but the proposed annexed land got grandfathered in.
“The reason we did this is cities want to extend development controls into the areas where we believe we’re going to have residential growth,” Wright said. “Portland is primarily a residential community. We need areas to build homes, subdivisions and we’ve got to ensure that area is not encroached upon by additional industry, or wind farms that could affect the viability of residential subdivisions.
“We earmarked that area for residential development and commercial development that supports residential development.”
Another reason for the annexation was because all the new industry, that is bringing people and vehicles into Portland, isn’t adding to the tax roll of the city because they were annexed last year by Corpus Christi.
“So we don’t get any of that,” Wright continued. “Because of the growth of the industry and all the added traffic, all the added people, all the added costs, is being borne wholly by our residential homeowners.”
Portland officials said the city is becoming landlocked and annexation allows the city to maintain healthy growth. Overall, without growth potential, the city has limited abilities to regulate and provide services.
“There’s some strategy to it,” Wright said. “It’s all kind of long range over the horizon planning that we do in trying to move forward. We’ve got plenty of growth for our city.
“If you’re not growing, you’re dying. That’s pretty much true for any community.”
