It was back in 2017 when the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1004 adding Chapter 284 to the Texas Local Government Code addressing the installation of network nodes in municipal public right-of- ways. The law supports wireless network infrastructure installation throughout the country to meet increasing demand for wireless capacity through the placement in public right-of-ways.
Essentially, it states that companies can come in to a city or town and put up cell towers.
While the Portland City Council agrees with the state and agrees that more cell towers in the city would be great for its residents, it wants to make sure they do not get in the way or are an eyesore to visitors as well as the community.
In response, Portland officials have created the right-of-way design manual, which would give the city and its residents more say into where those towers can go and what they need to look like. The ordinance amendment had its first public reading last Tuesday.
“The law generally allows placement of network nodes, network support poles, micro network nodes, distributed antenna systems and microwave communications,” Director of Development Services Jerry Moore said. “All this information is addressed in the proposed city’s right-of-way design manual which also may include poles and meters, radios, backup batteries, amplifiers, switches and other devices.”
In the new ordinance, the nodes will have to be camouflaged with their colors having to be earth tones to blend in with the background of their environment. The city will also have the right to inspect the nodes, poles and towers and ask the companies to replace or remove any defective equipment.
Portland also adopted the permit fee schedule proposed by the state; $500 for up to five network nodes, $250 for each additional node and then $1,000 for support poles.
Portland City Manager Randy Wright said that companies are always coming to him with proposals for cell towers with even one wanting to place it on the curb right in front of Dairy Queen over a sewer line.
“This design manual is the only real uniform control that we have over the installation of these things,” Wright said. “We’re trying to balance the need of the public to have good cell service against just having these things put everywhere,.
“Jerry’s done a good job of putting this together as a community effort.”
