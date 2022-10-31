City Manager Randy Wright dropped some rather large hints last week when he told Portland City Council members that a big box store would soon be announced.
The city and developer have both confirmed the store is Target. And the developer said more announcements will come soon.
“The 44 acre Portland Town Center, at Broadway and U.S. 181, which includes a 130,000 square-foot big box store, all of that closed last week,” Wright told members during his report to council. “We expect construction to begin in November and we expect a public release and a debut of that big box store in the next week or two.”
The corporate website for Target has a section that lists upcoming store locations, and “TX-Portland Northshore” is one of the named locations. The address of the new store, according to the website, is still to be determined. However, the site does say the Portland store will be “Approx. 128,500 sq. ft.”
While media officials from Target did not return a request
for confirmation, the owner and developer of the property, Michael McLeod-Cobb, said Target will, in fact, begin construction in November. As for other businesses that will move into the space, he said most people will not be surprised.
“You can take a look around most Targets and see what other businesses are there,” McLeod-Cobb said. “We don’t expect this to be any different. These will be national businesses, but it will be a few months before we can confirm anything.”
McLeod-Cobb, based in Houston, is not new to the Portland area. He worked to develop what used to be home to Kmart. That site is now anchored by Chick-fil-A at 1400 Wildcat Dr.
“We got into Portland really by luck,” McLeod-Cobb said. “I was looking for Kmarts to buy, hoping we’d get the property. The one in Portland was one of two I was able to get.”
The new Portland Town Center will be a new venture for McLeod-Cobb because it is the first one he and his wife, Meredith, have done as their own company, McLeod Cobb Investments.
At the Portland City Council meeting last week, the city passed a resolution that transfers a previous Economic Development Agreement with MMC Equity LLC to a new entity called Portland, TX Town Center, LLC. While it was a tactical move to align with the McLeod Cobb Investment ownership, the principal in the deal said it was another example of how much he has enjoyed working with Portland officials.
“I’ve got to tell you, the people at the city of Portland are the absolute best people to work with,” McLeod-Cobb said. “Everything they do is done the right way.”
Portland Town Center has been in the works since December 2021, when the city rezoned the 44.74 acres from a C-R Retail Commercial District to a Planned Unit Development.
The plan, according to the approved proposal, creates a mixed-use retail and multifamily development.
“The applicant is proposing to construct: (1) an approximately 125,000 square foot retail anchor store; (2) approximately 17 retail, restaurant, or commercial pad sites; and (3) approximately 10 acres of multifamily units,” reads the proposal.