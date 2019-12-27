PORTLAND – Another bank in Portland was robbed on Monday, raising the count to three since November.
Police believe the arrest of Marcus Shade may bring an end to the robberies.
but this time may just be his last.
At a recent luncheon honoring local heroes, Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said that the string of robberies was very uncommon in Portland, and he hadn’t dealt with anything like that since taking over as police chief nearly five years ago.
According to the Portland PD, the Gulf Coast Credit Union was robbed Monday when a suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller a note and said he had a weapon.
But unlike the IBC and Prosperity Bank robberies, police were able to get enough video footage of the suspect’s car to identify him.
The Portland PD said that on Tuesday, Christmas Eve, a 40-year-old Victoria resident was arrested by the Victoria Police Department and extradited to the Portland jail.
Shade is now currently sitting in the San Patricio County jail on a $1 million bond.
According to Portland PD, Shade may be linked to at least seven other robberies in the Austin area.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.