For Memorial Day this year, the Portland Rotary Club is planning something special to honor the fallen.
“Here in Portland, pride runs deep – hometown pride and American pride,” a release from the club said. “The Rotary Club of Portland seeks to honor our community, traditions, and the heroes who give their all to give all of us the gift of freedom.
“Together, we will salute our brave with U.S. flags lining Buddy Ganem Drive (between Highway 181 and Wildcat Drive/2986) for one week in honor of Memorial Day from May 28 thru June 4.”
Each flag will be placed with the name of resident’s heroes on a recognition tag in exchange for a $50 donation. Proceeds will benefit the local community and heroes through the work and service of the Rotary Club.
The club said there is a limited quantity of flags to display so those willing to donate can visit portal.clubrunner.ca/7675/page/rotary-salutes-our-heroes.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•