With more than 3,100 home sites in some form of planning, design or construction phase in Portland, the issue the city is facing now is the narrow rural roads not being able to handle the traffic that will follow.
The Portland City Council heard a proposal from LJA Engineering Inc. for the preliminary engineering design for the Lang Road expansion from Stark Road to Midway Road in the not-to-exceed amount of $122,080.
Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte said the additional homes will take Portland to a population of about 35,000 over the next 15 years.
“The majority of those subdivisions are located along Lang Road,” DeLatte said. “This is going to cause congestion on Lang Road between Stark and Midway Roads without additional improvements on that roadway.”
He said the plan is to make it a four-lane road, complete with bike and hikes paths, street lights and drainage. While the cost of the project won’t be known until after the engineering is completed, DeLatte and Portland City Manager Randy Wright are looking at federal funding to pick up the tab, along with any engineering costs the city is paying for up front.
“We have an opportunity with the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) later this fall to include this particular project within the MPO’s Transportation Improvement Plan that could allow this project to be either partially or fully funded from the federal government,” DeLatte added. “We’ve already had initial discussions with the MPO staff and they’re aware of this project and are fully on board with us applying for grant funding for this project.”
LJA representative Jeff Coym was on hand to deliver the company’s plan for the roadway.
“Our plan of attack on this project is to first survey and map this potential project from Stark to Midway Roads,” Coym said. “It’s approximately 1 1/4 miles of two lane rural roadways.
“So with the preliminary efforts we’ll be doing approximately a 30% design and go ahead and size that underground storm drainage as well as expand any water and wastewater needs for the area.”
DeLAtte added that this is the first of a number of projects the city is getting engineering done on so if funding becomes available from the MPO they will be shovel ready.
He also stated that this could end up being a $10 million project and funding could either be an 80/20 split – the federal government paying 80% and Portland paying 20% or it could be a 100/0 split.
“We’re going to obviously be going for the 100/0 split but you know it could be mixing and matching different categories of funding which have different funding splits,” DeLatte continued.
“It’s a project that we’ve got to do,” Wright said. “We’ve just got to do it and the ability to get this reimbursed in a federal program is really, really good news for the city.
“Whatever projects that we can foresee we’re going to try to get the engineering done early and have those shovel ready because when the funds begin to flow, we want to be ahead of the game in terms of being ready to get that funding.”
