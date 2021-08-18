With the city of Portland going through a revitalization of the portion known as Old Town, there seem to be issues arising that are affecting some residents.
The Old Town Revitalization Project was officially announced in 2019 with Mayor Cathy Skurow saying at the time, “The revitalization of Old Town presents an opportunity to create a walkable neighborhood of vibrant shops, unique dining experiences, entertainment venues and arts and cultural events – all while attracting people to live, work and shop in Old Town.
“It’s a chance for us to celebrate Portland’s Old Town history, and to create new opportunities for businesses and residents.”
But what residents and city officials are finding out is that Old Town is in fact, well, old.
Barbara Zemo attended a city council meeting last week to voice her concerns over her recently built home in the Old Town area. When she moved in, she quickly discovered that rust-colored water was coming through her pipes.
“I have lived here in Portland for more than 30 years and I’ve always enjoyed living here, it’s been a wonderful community,” Zemo said. “My husband and I just recently built a new home in Old Town Portland, and it has been six months now and I’m still having a lot of issues with my water.
“It is discoloring my tub, my shower, it’s going through my ice maker in my refrigerator and I have all new appliances so that’s not OK.”
She said that she has been in contact with someone from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) who took some samples and he’s been in contact with her.
Another Old Town resident attended the same meeting with the same concerns as she said the water has ruined her appliances as well as her clothes from using her washing machine.
“This is a very unusual project problem in Portland,” City Manager Randy Wright said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever known of a house that has rusty water, but it’s something that, as soon as we learned about it, we tried to get started fixing it.”
Director of Public Works Kenneth Banks said he immediately began getting the engineering done on the location of the lines to try and figure why the issue was occurring.
What they found was about 300 feet of waterlines that needed to be replaced.
“That’s on our schedule right now,” Banks said. “We’re at the point now of getting the materials together and our hope is to be able to get that pipe unearthed and then we should be able to do a relatively quick install.”
He said that the issue should be resolved in the next two to three weeks.
“That’s a priority for us,” Wright said. “This is Old Town. Some of these lines have been in the ground for 60, 75 years, maybe more, and it’s time to have them replaced, so we’re moving very quickly to get that done.”
Zemo added, “I know that these things take time, but it’s frustrating with the brand new house and I know that there’s a lot of ads being run to try to entice people to move to Portland and, that’s OK, but I really feel like this is an issue that needs to be taken care of before we encourage more people to move here.”
