With Portland leading the charge in San Patricio County growth, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $925.1 million in local sales tax allocations for September which is 20.9 percent more than in September 2020.
These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
For the county, Portland will see a 13.23% increase of payments with $551,470.58 this period, up $458,278.54 or 20.33% from last year.
The total year to date payments for the city are $4,795,958.35, up 11.56% from last year.
“The city of Portland has seen increases in the sales tax revenues consistently over the last four or five years,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “As a matter of fact our sales tax collections in the Coastal Bend are second only to Corpus Christi.
“You would think that cities like Port Aransas or Rockport, which have a lot of tourism, collect a lot of sales tax but the truth is that Portland collects a lot more than any other city except for Corpus Christi.”
While Rockport did see a 16.18% increase this sales tax payment period with $289,675.49 worth of payments and Port Aransas saw a jump of 36.21% with $443,871.61 of payments, it’s clear that Portland is continuing to do major business in the area as they continue to make major improvements on several projects as the city leans into the major industry growth in the Coastal Bend.
