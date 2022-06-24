The Coastal Bend Blood Center invites residents for its Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Portland Blood Drive on Thursday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart, 2000 U.S. Highway 181 in Portland.
The Blood Center must collect more than 150 donations daily to supply the needed blood products to 22 medical facilities within its 10 Coastal Bend Area counties. Local patients are counting on lifesaving donations and this blood drive is vital to make sure their shelves are ready for any trauma that might happen over the Independence Day holiday and the rest of summer.
Donors will be entered to win an Xbox, $500 H-E-B Gift Card, an Apple Watch, a Roomba, an AirBNB 2 Night Stay in Port Aransas, a $100 Valero Gas Card and much more. On top of all the prizes, blood donors will receive a Rock & Roll T-shirt, a Blue Bell ice cream voucher and a Texas State Aquarium coupon.
At this time, The Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging donors to schedule appointments, however walk-ins are welcome. Donors can text the word APPOINT to 361-999-777, call the blood center at 361-855-4943 or visit coastalbendbloodcenter.org to schedule a lifesaving appointment today.