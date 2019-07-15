PORTLAND – In mid-June, the Portland City Council held a workshop to discuss the city’s wastewater management systems and how to operate it in the most efficient way possible.
This included five steps the council would be looking at:
• Inflow and infiltration reduction
• Collection system rehabilitation and renewal
• Customer satisfaction
• Cost control
• Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) compliance
JA Engineering and its sub-consultant Pipeline Analysis, LLC, completed a final Inflow and Infiltration Study of Portland’s wastewater system and held a presentation showing their results.
Their goal is to reduce flows to the system and to rehabilitate and renew the system and ensure customer satisfaction with the reduction of overflows and operate our system in a cost-effective manner and remain in TCEQ compliance.
“This study is critically important because every time we develop a project for our wastewater treatment plant we’re delaying a necessity to do this $15 million wastewater treatment plant expansion,” Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte said. “Every time we do a collection system project and improve our system, the number of sanitary sewer overflows decrease.”
DeLatte added that every time there’s an overflow in the system the city gets fined by TCEQ. Back in 2012, they were fined $200,000 for an overflow incident.
“I would like to go over your collection system with you,” President of Pipeline Analysis, LLC James Forbes said. “You have about 72 miles of wastewater collection lines in the city. If you put them end to end, that would reach from about here to Port Lavaca – and that’s really just half your system.
“So if your job is to evaluate the system, you start walking today, when you get to Port Lavaca, you’ve gone through half the system and then you start back and every time there’s a lift station you have to stop and inspect it.
“So there’s a lot of assets that you have underneath the ground. Replacement value is around $57 million if you had to replace it today.”
Forbes said that the wastewater lines in Portland were built in the 1920s and have a lifespan of about 50 to 75 years.
He added that there were sections of those lines that already reached that time period.
“So how do we extend the life these assets?” Forbes asked. “We do it through rehabilitation. We evaluate the system, we repair the defects while they’re small and relatively inexpensive to repair.”
The report concluded that the city should make approximately $1.35 million in repairs and improvements in order to achieve the five objectives.
The council definitely saw the reasoning for paying $1.35 million to rehab the lines instead of $57 million to replace them all.
At the city council meeting immediately following the workshop, council members voting unanimously to accept the report and begin the work.