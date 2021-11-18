The rehabilitation of the Portland public water tanks is finally moving forward thanks to city council’s approval of a bid.
“The city’s water distribution system is comprised of two ground storage tanks and two elevated storage tanks that need to be rehabilitated roughly every eight to 12 years,” Portland Public Works Director Kenneth Banks said. “These tanks were last rehabilitated in 2010.
“These tanks were inspected in March 2020 in accordance with EPA requirements and rehabilitation was recommended.”
The city of Portland operates two 500,000-gallon elevated tanks at the corner of U.S. Highway 181 and Broadway Boulevard and at Moore Avenue and Akins Drive along with two 1 million-gallon ground storage tanks at U.S. Highway 181 and Wildcat Drive and at the Portland Sports Complex.
In May 2020, the Portland City Council approved a proposal for engineering services from LJA Engineering for the Water Storage Tank Rehabilitation Project in the not-to-exceed amount of $115,730 and authorized City Manager Randy Wright to execute all necessary contract documents.
An amendment proposal for engineering services from LJA Engineering involving design and construction services to add an LED system to the storage tanks was approved in May 2021 not to exceed amount of $163,995.
City staff originally proposed retrofitting the elevated tanks with standard white LED lighting, however further investigations indicated that LEDs would have a substantially lower overall lifecycle cost due to the combination of much longer equipment lifespans and reduced energy consumption.
Banks said the LED lighting also offers the ability to provide different colors, which could be used to celebrate special events and holidays.
After evaluation, LJA and city staff recommend awarding the project to Viking Painting LLC in the amount of $1,953,800 – the lowest bid for the project.
As a part of the rehabilitation, the interior of the tanks will be refurbished with a zinc/epoxy system. The exterior structural elements, including ladders and catwalks, will be refurbished and the exterior will be repainted.
After evaluating the base bids, base bid additive items, alternate bids and the recommendations of LJA Engineering, city staff recommended pursuing the “total base bid plus base bid additive items” option which includes rehabilitation of all four tanks and lighting with color changing LEDs.
This project was in the fiscal year 2020-2021 Capital Improvements Program and is budgeted for $2 million with funding provided through the combination of utility reserves along with a certificate of obligation from the city of Portland.
