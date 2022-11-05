There’s more than flat roll steel being printed at Steel Dynamics, Inc., with operations in Sinton. The publicly traded company continues to show record profit margins and they don’t appear to be slowing anytime soon.
In its third quarter report, SDI announced net sales of $5.7 billion with a net income of $914 million. More impressive are the year-to-date financials, with the company posting net income of $3.2 billion on sales of $13.1 billion. Profits are up more than 50 percent year-over-year.
“These results continue to display the power of our highly diversified, value-added, circular manufacturing model – as the strength in our steel fabrication operations meaningfully offset lower earnings in our flat rolled steel business…,” said CEO Mark D. Millett. “We achieved record quarterly steel shipments of 3.2 million tons, as a result of steady steel demand, led by the construction industry, and complemented by the automotive, industrial and energy sectors.”
The news sent SDI’s stock higher late last week and continued a trend of the company far outpacing much of the market.
Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock is up 35.8 percent, while the NASDAQ, where SDI stock (STLD) is traded, is down more than 30 percent over the same period.
SDI also has outpaced its two biggest competitors in the steel market. Nucor is up 22 percent over the past year, while U.S. Steel is down nearly 10 percent.
The company expects growth to continue, especially as steel coating lines are added in Sinton.
“We are quickly progressing on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and are incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity,” Millett said