The Texas Senate began the process of once again redistricting the state Senate map from data collected by the 2020 Census – and a proposed map released on Sunday, Sept. 19, would drastically change the boundary lines in three South Texas districts, including San Patricio County.
According to the new proposed map, Senate District 27 – which is currently represented by State Sen. Eddie Lucio (D-Brownsville) – would concede a large portion Hidalgo County, but in turn pick up a portion of San Patricio County by way of the Padre Island National Seashore.
Senate District 21, currently represented by State Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) would also lose San Patricio County to Lucio’s District 27.
During commissioners court on Monday, Sept. 20, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said, “I spoke with Representative (J.M.) Lozano (Texas House District 43) last night, and he is thinking he will lose Jim Wells County, but keep San Patricio County.
“As soon as he gets their conclusions, (Lozano) said he would be giving me a new map for that, but he’s almost positive he will be able to keep San Patricio County as our representative.”
