With winter storm Uri hitting the coast back in February, the nearly week-long freeze devastated the grass and tree population, creating a deadly cocktail perfect for grass fires.
San Patricio County had four on last Wednesday alone. Taft and Ingleside had small grassfires but both Sinton and Mathis had more significant ones.
On March 8, Sinton and Taft fire departments, along with sheriff deputies, fought a grass fire on Esperanza Street in Sinton.
The San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office said there were, “No reported injuries, but dry grass from our recent freeze makes it a bad mixture.
“Thank you firefighters and deputies.”
SPC Fire Marshal Steven Loving said that Aransas County, which is under a burn ban, had numerous fires the weekend before which had local fire crews busy as well.
“I told the people in Mathis that they’ve got to understand, this isn’t about saying there’s a burn ban,” he said. “This is about people actually paying attention to what they’re doing. Even mowing your lawn, you may run over a piece of metal or some rocks that you don’t see, then that blade hits it and throws a spark and it’s off to the races.”
He said that the fire in Ingleside occurred when a couple of guys were cutting up an old trailer and sparks from their torch lit the grass around them.
Loving added that he was thinking of initiating a burn ban on Monday but as of publication on March 12, no decision has been made.
Two days later on March 10, a massive fire broke out in Lake City near Mathis, taking with it a trailer and other smaller structures.
Fire crews from Mathis, Sandia, Beeville, Tynan Orange Grove, George West and Swinney Switch rushed to battle the blaze.
SPC Fire Marshal Steven Loving said no one was injured in the blaze but said that another issue that he is facing is people not realizing how dangerous burn barrels are.
“We had a gentlemen that thought it would be okay once the sun went down and cooled off to burn his trash in a barrel,” Loving added. “Burn barrels are one of the things that wreak havoc quick.”
He said that most residents don’t realize that with the barrel on the ground, temperatures rise quickly and can ignite dead grass, which there is plenty of at the moment. Not to mention embers could fly out of the fire and ignite anything nearby.
“If you actually look at San Patricio County versus any other county, the fires that we have and they have are a night and day difference,” Loving said. “Over here our local fire departments are so great and the citizens pay attention to what’s going on, especially in our agricultural division. Together they’re making sure people are aware of what they should and shouldn’t be doing and land owners themselves are doing the right thing.”
He added that any resident looking to burn anything outdoors should always call the sheriff’s office at 361-364-9600 to see if they can.
With heavy winds expected during the next following days, Loving for once wasn’t looking foward to the weekend.
