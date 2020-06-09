Recent Harbor Bridge Project update still doesn’t answer county’s biggest question

SINTON – As construction continues on the Harbor Bridge Project, questions about safety, quality and, most of all, when will it be finished are on the minds of county officials and residents alike.
Unfortunately some of those questions still don’t have answers.
“I drove past a lot of jobs within San Patricio County on my way here, and I hope that you all feel as equivalent partners in this project as Nueces County,” Harbor Bridge Project Public Information Manager Lynn Allison said at a recent commissioners court hearing. “I hope that this presentation will put you at ease and make you feel confident in the quality of the project.”
Project facts
• Once completed, it will be the longest cable stay span bridge in United States with a main span of 1,661 feet
• Main Tower Height will be 538 feet
• Total project length is 6.44 miles
• The bridge will consist of six-lane sections of U.S. Highway 181
• There will be reconstruction of approximately 1.6 miles of Interstate Highway 37 and approximately 1 mile of Crosstown Expressway, State Highway 286
• Support cables down the middle allows for unobstructed views to the bay
• LED lighting allows for near limitless design elements
• The new shared use path will flow along the entire length of the bridge with a belvedere at the center of the main span
• The project comes with a 25-year operation and maintenance contract
“This project has over 22,000 tons of rebar and over 3,000 cubic yards of concrete,” Allison said. “It also has 1.3 million cubic yards of earth work that’s moved in to stabilize portions of this project and over 8 million linear feet of cables that will go into this bridge once we get finished.
“I know everybody wants to know when we’re going to get to that point,” Allison laughed.
Safety standards
In late 2019, it was revealed that one of the engineers working on the Harbor Bridge Project was FIGG Bridge Engineers, who also worked on the Florida International University bridge which collapsed in 2018 and killed six people.
On Nov. 14, 2019, the design work on the new bridge project was halted with TxDOT releasing a statement saying, “The Texas Department of Transportation continues to fully review the recent findings by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for applicability to TxDOT projects. During this review, TxDOT has asked Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, the developers of the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project, to suspend design activities on the Harbor Bridge project.”
Allison said the project managers and engineers are taking a lot of time to focus on project safety both for residents as well as employees with daily, weekly and monthly meetings to discuss any issues.
“I want to highlight one of the biggest questions because I’m asked this is all the time,” she continued. “Everything that’s been built on the project so far is safe, despite having to bring in a new engineer of record.
“The answer is everything that’s been built so far is safe. We have a vast quality assurance program in place that has three tiers, and underneath each tier are multiple levels of quality assurance. Tier one starts with us.”
She added that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the project like everyone else, but fortunately they have had no employees test positive on the project.
Environmental impact
For those worrying about the impacts the project could have on the local environment, Allison said they have a full-time biologist on the project as well as an assistant biologist. She added that the environmental team conducts daily inspections with a focus on Best Management Practices for storm water, federal, state and city environmental compliance permits and environmental clearance for new parcel acquisitions.
“The biologists on the project offices right next to me got called out by one of our crane operators a few weeks ago because there was a raccoon that had moved into a crane and had babies up there,” she laughed. “We had to work around that. We can’t pull her out and relocate her; we just have to make friends with her and work around her.”
She said they will also not remove migratory bird nests and have planted native grasses where they have construction going on.
Engineered pause
Around late June the large yellow gantry crane that can be seen when heading from the south on U.S. Highway 181 into Corpus Christi will be disassembled after it finishes the northbound sections and will be moving to the south side approach piece by piece.
The main span will wait to be built until a new engineer of record is hired as that is their main job on the project.
“We still don’t have a new engineer record to announce, unfortunately,” Allison said. “We’re eager to announce a new engineer of record as soon as there’s an agreement, but it will come from TxDOT, and then we’ll filter that out to the community as soon as possible.
“We don’t anticipate a new engineer coming in and redesigning anything. The design is in place, but there will be a reevaluation done. The quality of everything that’s been built so far is in place, and we’re eager to get to the next step of this project as I’m sure the community is, too.”
Where’s the finish line?
Allsison said that they are working “full throttle” on the approaches and the roadworks involved in the project so hopefully when its time to work on the main span, the crews can be moved to help finish the project.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs finally asked the question on everyone’s mind: “How far delayed are we? That’s the biggest question I think we as leaders get asked – How far behind this is?”
Project Manager John Palmer replied, “We don’t really know right now. The road works and the approach works are on track. For the rest of the bridge it’s a matter of as soon as we have an engineer that gets approved by TxDOT. Once we have that we can figure out the schedule.”