Data released by the Texas Workforce Commission indicates that upstream oil and natural gas employment grew in June by 6,100 jobs from May, the highest monthly increase in data history, surpassing the previous record growth of 5,600 jobs set in June of 2011.
“The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to respond to meet the energy needs of Americans and allies across the globe,” Texas Oil & Gas Association President Todd Staples said. “Demand for oil is forecasted to continue growing in 2022 and into 2023, so our nation must support certainty and consistent opportunities for domestic production, pipelines and processing of the products our nation and world depend upon.”
Since the low point in employment in September 2020, industry has added 37,900 Texas upstream jobs, averaging growth of 1,805 jobs per month. At 194,900 upstream jobs, June 2022 jobs were up by 31,000, or 18.9%, from June of 2021.
The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors such as refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs in Texas.
The employment shown also includes ‘Support Activities for Mining’ which is mostly oil and gas-related but also includes some small amount of other types of mining.
