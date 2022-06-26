The Diocese of Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter welcomed Dr. Michele Johnston as the new executive director of the two organizations last week.
As Executive Director, Johnston will manage the day-to-day operations at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter and will work in concert with the Diocese of Corpus Christi and local leadership to elevate the care of the needy, homeless and displaced in our community and the 12 counties of the diocese, including San Patricio County.
She and her husband, Buck Johnston, share five children, seven grandchildren, three furry ‘children’ and multiple grand-dogs and grand-cats.
When not at the office, she savors her ‘Gardening with the Lord’ time, sharing experiences with her family, baking and soaking up nature any way she can.