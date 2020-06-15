PORTLAND – Residents in Portland have seen their bulky items sitting on curbsides for weeks now wondering when they will be picked up by Republic Services who has a contract with the city. The contract states that the waste company must pick up bulky trash items once a month with dates specified on the area they live.
One of the reasons for the delay is the COVID-19 pandemic. With stay at home orders issued for the past few months, residents hae had more time to clean out their storage sheds and garages as well as maintain their lawns and foliage.
As per the contract with Portland, if Republic more than 20 misses per month, they will be penalized $10 for each miss.
“Beginning in January, Republic began have kind of an unusual number of misses,” Portland City Manager Randy Wright said. “This time of year, we always see increases in the brush because homeowners are trimming trees and that problem has really been compounded because COVID-19.”
Wright mentioned though that even before the COVID-19 crisis, which began in mid March, there was already indications Republic was not able to keep up with demand. He added that’s led to a large number of comments and concerns from citizens.
“You can see that on week three of March we were caught up,” Republic Operations Manager Brian Cornelius said sharing a chart highlighting the past few months. “As (COVID-19) came into effect and as more people started spending time at home, you can see is how there is a tremendous amount of brush and bulky, that are out there, even more so than last year.”
He said that from April and May alone compared to 2019, Republic has hauled 79 more loads in just those two months, resulting in more than 300 tons extra in brush and bulky material.
“Knowing that, we have geared up with employees and trucks and are able to provide two trucks,” Cornelius said. “Since the beginning of April, we have had those two trucks in Portland collecting brush.”
As of June 2, he said they brush trucks should be in section one and starting section four on June 3 which will put them a little more than a week behind. Cornelius said Republic should be caught up in section four and complete it by the end of the following week, putting them behind five days instead of 15 or 20.
One of the things Cornelius said Republic will do to mitigate the pick up is they will be sending a truck with a helper to pick up smaller items like limbs and unwanted chairs left on the curbside which will leave the two large brush trucks to tackle the larger piles and items.
“We’re also throwing some challenges out to our drivers to challenge them to get caught up as quickly as possible,” Cornelius said. “Anytime we have the availability to pull a driver out of a different area, or a driver that may have finished early in a different area, we send them straight to Portland.”
Another item brought up the city’s public works project that will create a site where residents can take their bulky items to dispose of themselves.
“That project is under design right now,” Wright said. “If things go well, we could have that project out to bid by the end of the summer, early fall, and then completed 10 to 12 months after that.
“So we’re still looking at another spring season before we get that going.”
Cornelius added, “We will continue to have a second brush driver in the city of Portland as required throughout the busy season.”