Resident plays cop with robber

INGLESIDE – Most people would be afraid to go after someone that tried to rob them but that’s not the case for one local resident.
According to the Ingleside Police Department, they responded to a call to assist a DPS Trooper on August 17.
The DPS Trooper stated that he observed one male subject pointing a handgun at another male subject near a stopped vehicle at the 2800 block of W. Main St.
Preliminary investigation revealed that John Paul Touchette, 29 and a previously convicted felon, allegedly broke into the residence of the victim in this case, pistol whipped him with a handgun and fired one round at him while inside the residence.
Touchette then allegedly fled out the back door with the victim in pursuit.
The victim attempted to jump onto the back of the truck that Touchette fled in but was dragged down the street.
The victim eventually entered the back of the truck, and grabbed a metal rod, striking the rear window in an attempt to get Touchette to stop the vehicle.
When the vehicle stopped, the DPS Trooper pulled up.
Touchette was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, and with unlawful possession of a firearm.