Donated books were received by, from left, Faulk Elementary Librarian Josephine Watson and presented by association secretary Ruth Kramer and book project director and TRTA 2nd Vice-President Irma Cantu. 

 Photo by Irma Cantu

The Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) of San Patricio County recently donated 130 children’s books to the H.T. Faulk Elementary School in Aransas Pass.

The books, a combination of new and gently used books of different genres, were collected by TRTA members throughout the past year. The Association donates books each year to a different elementary school in San Patricio County. This book project helps instill the joy of reading at a young age, plus allows children to take pride in owning a book of their own.

Students will also receive a hand-knitted book worm to use as a bookmark. The book worms were knitted by retired teacher, Ruth Kramer of Ingleside. In addition, TRTA awards one scholarship each year to a deserving high school senior in San Patricio County. 

Anyone interested in donating to the book project or scholarship fund may contact the association president at 956-975-0704.

