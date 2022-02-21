The Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) of San Patricio County recently donated 130 children’s books to the H.T. Faulk Elementary School in Aransas Pass.
The books, a combination of new and gently used books of different genres, were collected by TRTA members throughout the past year. The Association donates books each year to a different elementary school in San Patricio County. This book project helps instill the joy of reading at a young age, plus allows children to take pride in owning a book of their own.
Students will also receive a hand-knitted book worm to use as a bookmark. The book worms were knitted by retired teacher, Ruth Kramer of Ingleside. In addition, TRTA awards one scholarship each year to a deserving high school senior in San Patricio County.
Anyone interested in donating to the book project or scholarship fund may contact the association president at 956-975-0704.