Robert “Bob” W. Pool Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Sinton, Texas, on Nov. 8, 1933, he was the eldest of three children of Robert W. Pool, Sr., and Hazel McDaniel Pool.
A 1951 graduate of Sinton High School, Bob served briefly in the U.S. Army. After his marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Love from Beeville, Texas, they reared three daughters in Sinton, where they lived until their retirement. They were inseparable, and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2019.
Bob spent most of his work life managing the production of the San Patricio County News and other area newspapers. With his love of traveling, they retired to become full-timers in their RV throughout the 1990s, They toured both coasts, including Alaska and the Mexican peninsula. After residing briefly in Las Vegas, Nevada, followed by a decade in Kerrville, Texas, they made Austin, Texas, their new home in 2013.
Known to be generous with his quick wit and sense of humor, Bob also enjoyed playing cards and games with family and friends. His grandchildren especially looked forward to card games with “Dadad.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley Pool Buis; and his brother, Corbett Glenn Pool. He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Larry Pleasants of Houston, Lissa and Steve Peters of Kerrville and Diane and Doug Watts of Austin; grandchildren, Robert Pleasants, Sarah (Peters) Van Trees, Travis Peters, Douglas Watts and Denton Watts; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
At his request, no memorial services are planned. His final resting place will be the columbarium at the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville.