In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez.
Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants, fast food places and plumbing. That all changed when a then-employee of Brazina’s asked Rodriguez if he wanted to work at the tire shop.
Rodriguez admitted that he did not have much experience in that line of work, but that he was a fast learner. Once he gets something down, he has it.
Rodriguez applied for the position and was hired immediately. And the rest is history. Seventeen years later he is still there.
Not only does Rodriguez fix flats, rotate tires and do oil changes; he also works on the retail side. He is very familiar with all of the products available for purchase. And he has a top-notch sales pitch. He is one of those who could “sell ice to an Eskimo.”
When speaking of his long-time employee, shop owner Brandon Brazina said, “He has never been late, he’s always early.”
Though the shop opens at 8 a.m. Rodriguez is there every day between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m. And not just sitting around waiting for opening time; when Rodriguez gets
there, he gets busy.
Brazina said Rodriguez can be found turning on the compressors, mopping, sweeping and doing other behind the scenes things in preparation for the start of the business day. Rodriguez says he likes things clean, and if that means picking up trash, that’s what he does.
“He is self sufficient. “You don’t have to tell him what to do; he knows what to do,” Brazina said.
He describes Rodriguez as being very polite, hard working, very loyal and always in a good mood. He noted that that is hard to find these days.
“He goes above and beyond, even holding the door open for customers,” Brazina added.
Rodriguez’s employer is not the only one who sees his value. Over the years, Rodriguez has built a rapport with the customers of Brazina’s. Not only holding the door open for them, but greeting them with “have a good day” and telling them to “be careful” as they leave.
“Customers love him,” said Brazina.
When regular customers do not see him, they ask where he is. And many times they specifically request that he service their vehicles personally.
When someone is just passing through Taft and has a tire-related need, locals recommend that they “Go to Brazina’s and ask for Robert.”
Rodriguez may not consider himself a role model; but, that is exactly what he is. He is leading by example.
Rodriguez has found his niche at Brazina’s. He says that he does not see himself going anywhere else. He plans to work until retirement age and longer if he is able.
In the words of my late step-grandfather, Rodriguez has ‘stickability.’
At the conclusion of my visit with Brazina and Rodriguez, I noticed a bubble gum machine and asked if the gum cost a quarter. While reaching inside my purse to get a quarter, I mentioned that “I have to get a bubble gum every time I see a machine.” When I looked up, Rodriguez was pulling a quarter out of his pocket. That’s the kind of man he is.