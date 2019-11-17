Roll back time at the Portland library

PORTLAND – The Optimist Coastal Bend Chess Foundation will present “Chess at the Library” on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. Players of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Chess boards will be provided.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Ledezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Participants will be discussing “Toll” by Neal Shusterman.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Wire Bows” Makerspace from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Call or stop by library to preregister. This Makerspace is free if participants choose to bring ribbon (3 assorted spools of 2 1/2 inch wire ribbon), otherwise, there is a suggested $15 donation.
• The Library will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Nov. 30, in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month form 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress wild enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Nov. 6.
• Mystery Book Club will meet from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 to discuss “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley. Snacks provided. All are welcome to attend. Copies of the book available at the Library.
• Santa’s coming to the Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Children can have their picture taken with Santa and receive a free book.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for 7th through 12th graders. All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “Your Perfect Year” by Charlotte Lucas, “A Transcontinental Affair” by Jodi Daynard and “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child.
New non-fiction books available now include “Freddy mercury A to Z” by Steve Wide, “Peterson’s Four-Year Colleges, 2020” by Peterson’s Firm and “The Beautiful Ones” by Prince and Dan Piepenbring.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.