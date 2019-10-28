RTFC goes for a dip

ODEM – Swimming in a pool can be a breeze but not if you’re wearing full bunker gear.
The Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC) firefighters made their way to Odem-Edroy ISD’s swimming pool on Oct. 16 to conduct their quarterly training.
RTFC is responsible for the protection of the Port of Corpus Christi Authority vessels, docks and facilities located along the ship channel.
The firefighters practiced falling into the pool in full bunker gear to simulate what a firefighter should do if they fall into the water during a marine firefighting emergency response.
“Today we were training for maritime response,” said RTFC Assistant Fire Chief Riley Maxson. “Part of that is water rescue, both for ourselves and patients. We practice self-rescue in case of an accidental fall into the water while responding to a vessel or ship fire, or even on a dock facility.”
The assistant fire chief said the firefighters are trained to stay afloat and to remain calm in these situations.
“We also practice entering the water and holding C-spine while we apply a backboard to the patient,” said Maxson. “C-spine is when we protect the spinal cord from further injury while we immobilize the patient.”
Training is instrumental to any firefighter’s performance, commented the assistant fire chief. He said he is grateful RTFC ensures its firefighters receive training on a regular basis.
“With regular training across a vast array of disciplines, RTFC stands ready to respond to its member companies in the industrial area,” Maxson said.
The RTFC personnel also practiced defensive firefighting techniques at the RTFC Training Academy earlier that morning.
AJ Lopez is the assistant editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at sanpatricio@mySouTex.com.