PORTLAND – San Antonio native Conrad Gonzales served 18 years with San Antonio EMS, 22 years with the SA Fire Department and four years with AirLIFE before eventually retiring and working with nonprofit organizations.
So there’s no doubt he’s seen a lot of things while on the job and has a massive number of stories from all those years.
This past Sunday, Conrad visited Books Ink bookstore in Portland because, well, he wrote those stories all down and now has a book out.
“You know, I would tell my wife, Alma, stories of calls that I responded to in EMS and when I was a flight paramedic with AirLIFE there in San Antonio,” Conrad recalled. “And she just told me, ‘Why don’t you just write a book? Just write a book about all these stories. You got some great stories.’
“And I just said, ‘OK,’ and started writing.”
Conrad said his wife mentioned he should write them in first person so that the reader would feel like they were riding along with him – flashing lights, blaring sirens and all.
His book, “10-96 (we’re on the way),” contains 40 true stories from Conrad’s life, some funny and some tragic, and deals with things like accidents, fires and preventing two suicides – one while with EMS and the other while retired.
Books Ink, in the Crescent Center shopping plaza in Portland, has copies as well as his album of safety songs (see sidebar).
The book took three years to write, partly because of an incident which took place one day while Conrad was heading to lunch.
“I remember coming to the traffic light, and then to my right, I saw a lady in the middle of the street on the phone,” he remembered. “I’m thinking what is she doing in the middle of the street? So I pulled up a little bit, and there was a lady that got hit by a car.
“I mean, it probably happened about a minute or two before I got there.
“So I put it in park and put my flashers on, and I went over there.”
Alma jokingly described the incident as if Conrad rushed to the scene, ripped open his shirt like Superman, but instead of the “S” symbol, the word paramedic was blazoned across his chest.
“And I was holding her head and asking, ‘Ma’am, are you OK?,’” he said. “She’s crying because she’s going to be late for work so I said don’t worry about work.
“And I can feel the warmth of blood seeping into my hand, and I’m thinking, ‘OK, she’s got a head injury.’”
When the actual paramedics arrived on scene, one of them recognized him from when he used to teach at the UT Health Science Center at San Antonio College and take students on ride-alongs.
“She told the lady that got hit, ‘Don’t worry, ma’am, this is Conrad, and he’s one of the greatest paramedics. He’s an angel; you’ll be fine in his hands.’”
Once again, Alma made a suggestion that he go back and become an instructor.
“And I said, ‘OK,’” Conrad laughed.
So he began getting up early every morning to work on the book before heading out for training.
Conrad also added something after every one of the 40 stories collected in the book: lifesaving tips. So readers won’t just be entertained by the stories, they’ll have lifesaving knowledge should they ever come across any of the type of incidents described in the book.
“It’s about smoke alarms, suicide prevention, seat belts, drowning prevention. Forty stories, 40 pieces of education,” he said.
“Even though I’ve been retired 20 years now, why not continue saving lives?
“To me, it’s not a matter of how many books I sell; it’s a matter of how many lives we can save.”
During the conversation at the bookstore – and after thanking Alma for setting him on this course – the question lingered about what to expect next from the newly-minted writer.
“Well,” he said with a grin, “I’ve got 40 more.”