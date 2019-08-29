San Patricio County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested two suspects for the recent cotton slashing incidents near Taft around 8 p.m. on Thursday evening. Arrest warrants were issued for felony criminal mischief and served on Charles Walker Rhodes, 20, and Justin Wayne Pullin, 17, both from Taft. The men were arrested in Taft by sheriff's Investigators and are in custody at the county jail pending a bond setting tomorrow. Investigators followed leads from surveillance videos and interviews and no reward monies were used.
Stay tuned for more updates as they come in.