While it seems as if plans for a hospital district in San Patricio County were dead, County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley and former Portland City Council member Ron Jorgensen have revived talks with new insights and a new game plan.
During a special election last November, county residents voted 900 to 3,151 against the creation of the district.
“It was Portland that was against it, not the people,” Jorgensen said. “According to the paperwork that was filed, it was (Portland city councilman) Bill Wilson and Mayor Cathy Skurow who did the opposition and put the money into their campaign to squash hospital the issue.”
He said that the mayor put together a political action committee and spent money for signs and robo calls to kill off the hospital district campaign.
Portland, Sinton, Ingleside and Aransas Pass city councils all passed resolutions against creating a hospital district weeks before early voting kicked off last year and Jorgensen said it was the mayor’s doing.
“We need the citizens to come out and vote now, so that we can have an opportunity to reset and have a community dialogue about A-plus plus health care in San Patricio County,” Skurow said at the time.
While it was no secret that Portland is looking to bring a hospital to the county, Jorgensen said it would have to be a privately owned one because Spohn and Doctor’s Regional facilities aren’t interested.
“All of this is really coming because they have a long term deal to try to get their own for profit Hospital in Portland,” he said. “So getting ours finalized would jeopardize their hospital that they want to do with some doctors.”
He added that the four hospitals the county had prior were all doctor owned facilities and they failed because of the doctor dying and no one took up the mantle or they just weren’t making enough money.
Jorgensen and Dr. Mobley are also looking forward to getting volunteers together to help spread the word about the hospital district and anyone interested can contact them at info@spchd.org.
“We’re taking to heart everything that people told us during the run up to the election, about wanting to know a little bit more detail on cost and location and the other clinics,” Jorgensen said. “We’re putting that together in the early part of the year, and then probably around May we’ll have a new presentation and start putting it together for the fall election.
“We’re just as fired up as we were last year.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•