SINTON – San Patricio County investigators arrested Daniel Rosenbaum Jr., 38, on Sept. 21 near St. Paul. Investigators have been searching for Rosenbaum for four years on a warrant charging him with failing to register as a sex offender.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the original sexual offense conviction came from Oklahoma.
Investigators received word that Rosenbaum was staying with Michelle Perez, 43, on County Road 2369 near St. Paul.
When investigators knocked on the door, Rosenbaum answered but immediately shut it when he realized who was on the other side. He and Perez would not open the door again.
Investigators said Rosenbaum fled through a back door. They arrested Perez accusing her of felony hindering apprehension when they learned she allowed Rosenbaum to get dressed and make his get-away.
Rosenbaum was later caught by deputies in the area of County Road 600 lying in tall grass.
In all, Rosenbaum is charged with failure to register as a sex offender, criminal mischief and evading arrest.
Rivera said there is currently a parole hold on Rosenbaum.