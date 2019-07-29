SINTON — San Patricio County residents will soon be seeing something popping up to help keep the streets clean as well as the waterways and bay areas.
Introducing the Sidewalk Buttler – a small metal box that simply collects cigarette butts and keeps them for pickup.
The invention is the brainchild of Portland, Maine businessman Mike Roylos who said he was tired of seeing cigarette butts on the ground outside his restaurant.
In his spare time he created a solution which was the Sidewalk Buttler, the world’s first “smart receptacle” for tobacco waste.
Collected butts are not only 100% recycled, but all units have the ability to actually track waste disposal totals. Since the installation of the first one in Portland, Maine in 2013, the Sidewalk Buttler cigarette recycling program has kept more than 1.2 million butts off the streets and prevented more than 1.6 billion toxins from getting into the soil and water.
Environmental Coordinator for the Coastal Bend Council of Governments (CBCOG) Teresa Finch gave a presentation at Monday’s commissioners court.
“In January of this year, the CBCOG received a grant for $10,000 from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to purchase 100 of these Sidewalk Buttlers,” Finch said. “Here on the coast, we have a big problem with litter and marine debris, of course, so this is something that the Solid Waste Advisory Committee of the Coastal Bend Council of Governments wanted to take on.
“So we purchased 100 of these.”
She said that the Buttlers can be found up and down the East Coast, but this is the first place they will be available in Texas.
She added that they can hold about 400 loosely packed butts, and more than 800 if they are packed in containers tightly.
Currently, Ingleside and Aransas Pass each have six of the containers.
“Two weekends ago, we collected over 375 cigarette butts out of just one of those canisters in Ingleside,” Finch continued. “They’re free to any of the counties and jurisdictions here in our region. The only thing I ask is that whoever collects the canisters, just tell me how much is in them.”
And she doesn’t mean count them by hand. If anyone collecting them simply gives her an estimate of how full the containers are, the manufacturing company has already figured out weight and amount to give a reasonable estimate.
Finch said that she is required by state law to keep track of the amounts and report them back to legislature for three years.
When council asked who would be collecting the canisters every few months, Director Environmental Health Gabriel Arroyo slowly raised his hand as the court laughed.
“They’re really easy to install,” Finch said. “Ingleside has six and they have done a beautiful job with mounting them so that you can’t see any of the hardware.
“The sides of the units are black on purpose so that you all can put your own logos and information.”
Out of the 100 CBCOG purchased, Finch said they’ve handed out 71. And if any county wants to purchase more than the six free ones they’ve received, they can bought for $100 each.
During the court presentation, Commissioner Pct. 2 Gary Moore asked if cigarette butts were degradable.
“They’re not degradable,” Finch answered. “They are the number one found piece of trash for over 35 years now in all of our world oceans.
“When they do litter pickups or cleanups along the highways and things in the United States, they comprise about between 30% and 40% of what we find.
“So they’re a big deal and carry over 4000 known toxins just the little cigarette butt.”
Now that’s nothing to shake a butt at.
Expect to see the Sidewalk Buttlers throughout the county in the coming weeks.