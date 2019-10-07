San Pat Court proclaims October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SINTON – Community-Based Program Manager Virginia Longoria spoke to commissioners earlier this week to have them sign a proclamation for October to be Breast Cancer Awareness Month in San Patricio County.
Longoria said that throughout the month, the department of public health will be conducting health screenings and diabetes presentations where they will inform the public about breast cancer screenings.
“We will also be giving out some little incentives and reminders about breast cancer awareness screenings, especially since our participants are over the age of 40, so they fall into that target population that needs to have regular screenings,” she said.
She presented the proclamation that read, October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for women in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer, besides lung cancer.
The proclamation continues and states that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women, besides skin cancer, and about 1 in 8 U.S. women (about 13%) will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women.
It also read, death rates from breast cancer have been declining, and these changes are thought to be the results of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening, and increased awareness and let it be resolves, that the San Patricio County Commissioners Court, do hereby declare October 2019 as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
The county awareness program will also be including a pink photo that will take place every Friday on the courthouse steps at 10:45 a.m. Breast cancer survivors and supporters are encouraged to participate.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.