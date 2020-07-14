SINTON – San Patricio County crossed the 100 active COVID-19 cases mark on July 1, with 16 new cases being reported which took the total active cases to 119 as of July 2.
The current spike in confirmed positive cases is due to mobile testing sites coming to the area the previous week, some of which had to be shut down due to high volumes of citizens wanting to be tested.
San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder said, “We are seeing a little bit of a spike in about 500 individuals that are residents of San Patricio County that have come through the mobile testing sites. Now, total we had over 1,600 total but some are not San Patricio County residents who came through the mobile testing sites.”
On Monday, June 29, Reider reported that 15 cases came in over the weekend from the Mathis testing sites and more would be coming from Sinton and Portland in the coming days.
San Patricio County Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley said what he has been trying to do is figure out how long this is going to last.
“And there’s absolutely no facts out there, but I’ve been trying to look at what is out there,” Mobley added. “New York locations began the fight on March 10, and reached its peak 27 days later, and were pretty much back to normal after 30 days.
“I looked at Louisiana and their cases spiked very rapidly — only after 16 days.
“So what we’re looking at, if we follow the trend, you’re seeing in other parts of the country we began spiking on May 27, and we’re right now somewhere around where we’re expected to level off. If we follow what has happened previously. And then about 30 to 33 days back to where we were before all this started.”
While that may seem like good news, some residents still have their eyes focused across the Harbor Bridge in Nueces County where a record number of positive cases — 362 — was released on July 1, causing County Judge Barabra Canales to sign orders keeping vehicles off Corpus Christi beaches during the Fourth of July weekend as well as implement a curfew on those beaches from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
In an effort to keep COVID-19 numbers from spiking even higher, the county is calling for residents to make the month of July “Back to the Future Month” and go back to the COVID-19 Slow the Spread basics like staying at home when residents can, and when they are out and about, wearing a face covering, always washing their hands and remembering to social distance.
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.