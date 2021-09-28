San Patricio County Elections Administrator Pamela Hill, SPC Assistant Elections Administrator Laura Stevens and SPC Elections Manager Sarah Luna have been designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country.
CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty, Auburn, Alabama and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.
“This is the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials,” Election Center Professional Education Program Director Tim Mattice said. “This graduating class of 60 election professionals totals add new number election officials and election vendors who have achieved the CERA/CERV status. This is an outstanding accomplishment.
“San Patricio County is indeed fortunate to have each of the following people to go through the certification process to be designated as among the top professionals in America: Pamela Hill, Laura Stevens and Sarah Luna.
“It is a measure of their dedication to making democracy work in San Patricio County and to exemplify the very best in their service to your citizens. It takes an unusual commitment to have several people within an office pursue a demanding and challenging educational program.
“It also assures San Patricio County that the very best in management techniques, technologies, and processes will be implemented.”
The Professional Education Program is sponsored by the Election Center, a non-profit association of voter registrars and elections administrators throughout America and the U.S Territories. Its membership is comprised of township, city, county and state elections officials and other election related organizations.
The center’s primary purpose is to promote and support continuous improvement in the administration of elections and voter registration through research, professional education, conferences, networking and consulting. Professional Education Program participants receive continuing education credit from Auburn University as well as professional training credits from the Election Center.