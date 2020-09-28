San Pat Elections Office urges residents to vote early

SINTON – With early voting kicking off in October, the San Patricio County Election Office is gearing up for it to be a busy season — especially as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Greg Abbott extended early voting this year by six days to accommodate residents worried about COVID.
“I’m asking all elected officials and county employees to let everyone know about early voting,” San Patricio County Election Administrator Pamela Hill said. “Some of the ballots are going to be long. They’re going to take time, it’s not like they’re going get done in one minute.
“If you wait until Election Day and you’re in line complaining that you’re having to wait a long time, it’s not because we didn’t give you time. We’re giving you 16 days of early voting.”
The extended ballot length is due in part to Sinton and Gregory-Portland school districts having bond issues coming up for a vote.
Another issue that has come up in recently was mail-in voting due to the pandemic and residents fear of contracting the virus. For San Patricio County, the only ways to be approved for a mail-in ballot are if residents are 65 years of age or older, have a disability, if they are expected to be absent from the county or are jail.
Hill also said that voters can walk-in their mail-in ballots if they so choose by simply going to the SPC Elections Office, 410 W. Market St. in Sinton.
Also, curbside voting will be available at all seven polling locations. Voters can simply call the phone number of the location and a poll volunteer will take a voting device to their car.
It should also be noted that any eligible voter in San Patricio County may go to vote at any polling location in the county and vote. Voters are no longer restricted by precinct.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5 with early voting running from Oct. 13–30. Election Day is on Nov. 3.
“We’re making it as easy as possible for everybody to be able to get out and vote,” Hill added.
