During San Patricio County Commissioners Court last week, San Patricio County Election Administrator Pamela Hill presented the prospect of consolidating the dates and eliminating Gregory and Edroy polling locations for early voting in the county.
“During a constitutional amendment election, the state allows us to consolidate to where we have at least one polling place in each commissioners precinct,” Hill said during court. “What we’re doing is we’re going to eliminate Gregory and Edroy, because they’re our lowest turnouts anyway during a big election.
“So for a constitutional amendment, it’s just almost a waste of taxpayers’ money to have a polling place there.”
Hill explained that constituents and citizens of San Patricio County have the ability to go to any of the other seven voting locations, including two locations in Portland alone.
Questioning Hill, Pct. 3 Commissioner Lilly Wilkinson said, “In Edroy a lot of people walk to the polling place over there, and it’s a small area, so I have concern that some people may not be able to vote in that area because they walk.”
Hill responded, “They don’t have a grocery store, but they get to the grocery store somehow.
“And because of the past history of voting in a constitutional amendment, the turnout is extremely low, not even 1% across the county. We’re lucky if we have 3% turnout for a constitutional amendment so for me, for those areas, if 1% were to turnout, that would be a miracle.”
Eventually, Pct. 4 Commissioner Howard Gillespie motioned to accept the agenda item and got a second with the court then passing the item.
Early voting dates for San Patricio County will be Oct. 18-29, with county residents able to vote at any of the polling locations specified on the elections website at www.co.san-patricio.tx.us/page/sanpatricio.Elections.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•