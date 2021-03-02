San Patricio County got its first shipment of Moderna vaccine doses last week and were quick to setup vaccination clinics at the county fairgrounds to get them out to those who meet the Phase 1A and 1B requirements.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Phase 1A requirements are for health care workers and residents and staff of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and state-supported living centers. Phase 1B are those 65 years of age and older, people 16 and older (Moderna is only approved for those 18 and older) with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
• Solid organ transplantation
• Obesity and severe obesity
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
The San Patricio County Health Department also wants to reiterate that there is no residency requirement and there is no cost. Residents will not be charged for anything. They can be asked for their insurance information but there is no cost, it is absolutely free.
“We’re excited to finally get it,” Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder said. “It’s been long overdue, especially since we’ve been approved and it’s already Week 9, but we’re excited to get it and we just feel that this is just the beginning.
“We’re going to continue to try and get more vaccines for the citizens of San Patricio County.”
San Patricio County received a total of 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine – 100 doses for H-E-B and 100 doses for Walgreens in Aransas Pass, 200 for the Community Action Corporation of South Texas (CACOST) in Sinton, 400 for Welmed Clinic in Portland and 300 for the county health department which were administered at a vaccination clinic in Sinton last Thursday.
But with the nine week wait for the first doses, and the state health department saying residents will need to get the second dose 28 days later, will those needing that second dose have to wait just as long?
“So we got 300 first doses,” Health Authority for San Patricio County Dr. James Mobley said. “Then four weeks later, they ship us 300 more, and they’re clearly identified as second doses. It’s not mixed in with the new case doses or new shots.
“And so the second ones are clearly identified.”
Mobley said that 11 of his staff at the Wellmed clinic in Portland received the two doses of the Moderna vaccine and side effects only appeared after the second dose. He said nine of the 11 showed side effects with a couple of the women feeling terrible for a few days, but didn’t miss work, and he was sore and had a lump on his arm which also lasted only a few days.
“It’s just your immune system kicking in saying, ‘Hello, I’m here,’” Mobley joked. “The first one not that big a deal, the second one be prepared to be a little sore, but it’s worth it.”
Mobley continued by saying that there’s normally a four- to six-day window to get the shot after 28 days, but what if something happens like a resident gets injured and can’t make it to a clinic or there’s a hurricane and everything closes down?
He said the second dose of the Moderna vaccine has been studied to be effective up to six weeks after the 28-day window.
“Hopefully now that we’ve sort of broken the ice we can get a steady flow,” Mobley said. “The health department is requesting 1,500 more, but it really depends on how much gets shipped to the state. They’ve been getting between 350,000 and 550,000 a week and if that starts going up and they start getting one million or two million doses then everything changes.
“But that all depends on the manufacturer more than anything. They’re making money so I know they’re working three shifts and doing everything they can to get them out.”
With the vaccine doses now rolling out throughout the county, how long until things start to go back to normal and residents can ditch the masks?
“Cases here are going down,” Mobley said. “My read is, if we can get these doses out to a substantial portion of the population before we have another spike, we may turn a corner on this thing, and maybe get rid of the masks by sometime this summer.
“But that’s just a wild guess, it’s not a prediction.”
