With rising cases of COVID-19 across the state and reports that more than 99% of those cases are the delta variant, many San Patricio County school districts have taken to reporting their active cases as a measure of transparency.
As of Aug. 17, 39 active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gregory-Portland ISD: 28 students and 11 staff members. Fifteen staff members, not included in the active numbers, have recovered.
As of Aug. 16, Sinton ISD reported 40 active COVID-19 cases; 31 students and nine staff members having tested positive since school began.
As of Aug. 2, the last update on the district’s website, Mathis ISD reported 28 active cases: 17 students and 11 staff members. A request for updated information from the district was not immediately returned.
Requests for updates from Taft and Odem-Edroy ISD were also not immediately returned.
Recently, many districts in the state have gone against Texas Gov. Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in schools, including Austin ISD, Brooks County ISD, Dallas ISD, El Paso ISD, Galveston ISD, Houston ISD and most counties with major metropolitan areas.
On Aug. 15, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales temporarily issued a mask mandate for all schools in CCISD, but after the Texas Supreme Court issued a ruling siding with the Governor on the issue on the very same day, Canales and the Corpus Christi Health District put the order on hold.
In response to the Texas Supreme Court’s Aug. 15 ruling, the Paris ISD school board in northeast Texas instead used a loophole of sorts and voted to amend their district’s dress code, adding face masks to their list of requirements.
In San Patricio County, all districts are still strongly encouraging masks for staff members and students alike, but no mandatory mask orders or other actions have been put in place.
