During a regular commissioners court held on Monday, Sept. 20, the court voted to upgrade the county’s current voting equipment to a newer auditable voting system.
The new system needs to be in compliance with Senate Bill (SB) 1234, which states that an auditable voting system is required to “verify that the voter’s ballot will be counted accurately.” In other words, a paper trail will be required in any and all elections in Texas.
The new act, first introduced by Texas senators Brandon Creighton and Bryan Hughes, took effect on Sept. 1, but will not apply to any elections before Mar. 1, 2024, and all Texas counties must be in compliance with SB 1234 no later than Nov. 1, 2026.
With a cost of $533,185 to install the new system, the county does have the option to upgrade before November 2022 to have the full cost reimbursed.
“There is absolutely nothing wrong with the equipment we use other than now it doesn’t meet the requirements (paper audit trail),” said San Patricio County Elections Administrator Pamela Hill.
“With the equipment we own, Hart Verity Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) voting machines, we can take advantage of Sec. 129.003 (d) and (e) and be reimbursed for the upgrade cost. The upgrade will convert the equipment to being both DRE and paper based.”
The advantage of having an auditable voting system, according to the act, is in the cases of needed recounts. The electronic vote will continue to be the official record of the ballot, but in the case of a recount from DRE machines, the paper receipt will be the official record of the vote cast.
To clarify, Hill explained, “You’ll still vote just like you did on the electronic (system), except you’re going to scan your paper ballot through, it’s going to print the list of candidates or propositions that you voted on, then you’ll be able to look at it and make sure it’s the way you voted. Then you’ll take it over and run it through a scanner, and an electronic scanner with then count the vote.
“So it will still be all electronic, except you’ll get to see that paper ballot and who you voted for, instead of waiting for that last screen.”
Hill confirmed that all updates to the county’s voting systems will not take place until after November’s election.
