During commissioners court last week, San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley presented the weekly numbers for COVID-19 cases in the county, while also delivering the point home that if someone is vaccinated, their chances of catching the infection are considerably less, and being hospitalized even less so.
According to Mobley’s presentation, the chances of catching COVID-19 for someone who has been vaccinated is one in a 100 cases. With a vaccination, somebody’s chances of being hospitalized is one in 25,000 cases and of dying, one in 100,000 cases.
The department stressed that the vaccines do work, and that it’s just ‘good practice.’
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs also delivered similar remarks during court.
“That is the signal that we’re trying to get out all the people across this county; the vaccines do work, do not be afraid of them,” Krebs said. “If you’ve got some kind of illness or something that worries you, go to your doctor and let him advise you. Do not just stay home and say, ‘I’m not going to take it because it’s going make me sick or may kill me.’
“The chances of dying are a lot greater if you don’t have it than they are if you’re going to your family physician and let him tell you what to do.”
As of Aug. 10, San Patricio County had 4,416 positive and probable cases, with that number likely to rise with the current trends in the area.
Mobley stressed that we are in a third wave nationally, which is affecting mostly non-immunized persons. He also confirmed that all hospitals in Corpus Christi are full and that emergency rooms in Nueces County are in ‘divert status’, informing emergency crews to take patients elsewhere.
Mobley also stated that a regional monoclonal antibody infusion center is now open.
“This will help to decrease hospitalizations,” Mobley said.
Judge Krebs then added, “Vaccinate. Vaccinate. Vaccinate. That’s our No. 1 objective in this county is get these folks vaccinated. The vaccines are there; we have them on hand.
“Because it’s hard for us to look at the numbers of fatalities that are growing in our county. We do not want any more fatalities in this county.
“And like I said, the vaccines work.”
Everyone 12 years of age or older is eligible for a vaccine, with some immune-compromised individuals eligible for a third booster shot.
For more information on getting vaccinated, visit www.co.san-patricio.tx.us/page/sanpatricio.Immunization.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•