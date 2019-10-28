SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Last week, two major players in the economical growth of San Patricio County came together and voted to begin discussions on a potential merger which could bring significant change in not only the immediate area, but the entire Gulf Coast.
The San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation (SPCEDC) and the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation (CCREDC) sat together at a board meeting to discuss the merger with talks expecting to last at least a few months.
If agreed upon by all parties, it will conclude with a vote by memberships at some time in 2020.
“Our communities in San Patricio County will benefit from the opportunity to be a more integral part of the regional growth discussion,” SPCEDC Chairman of the Board of Directors Marshall Davidson said in a press release. “Much of the new manufacturing investment is happening in our county, and with that growth comes opportunities for housing, retail and commercial development.
“Working as a region to solve infrastructure and growth challenges is something we are looking forward to.”
CCREDC Chairman of the Board of Directors Philip Ramirez said in the same release that the Coastal Bend has a lot to offer companies looking to locate in the area and working to market the region as a whole would capitalize on their potential.
“We are looking at it,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said. “The possibility of merger is still up in the air.
“There’s a lot of details that we need to work out on this, but this is an opportunity – if both sides agree and see if we can come to some sort of agreement – where maybe we could join together.
“It would probably show unity for our region if we could pull together on this.”
Krebs continued by saying that details in need of attention are things like, what happens to Foster Edwards, the SPCEDC executive director? Who will fund the new corporation? And most importantly, who’s in charge?
“The incredible amount of growth being experienced in our county gives us a chance to really make a difference in our communities,” Edwards said in the release. “Pooling our resources to bring the full strength of both of our organizations to bear on overcoming obstacles and strengthening relationships with regional leaders will give us an advantage as we market our area to industries considering locating or expanding here.”
President and CEO of the CCREDC Iain Vasey added, “We are stronger together.
“We have worked with the San Patricio EDC for several years, partnering on recruiting missions, project management and regional growth opportunities.
“We are now only in the initial stages of this discussion, with many details left to address, but I look forward to combining our forces to maximize our efforts to promote the growth and prosperity of the Coastal Bend.”
Vasey also said that the region is experiencing unprecedented investment in the area, and the two counties must work together to capitalize on the growth that could benefit the entire coast.
While most San Pat County citizens oppose anything having to do with Corpus Christi, and have been extremely vocal since the annexation of more than 7,000 acres of county land earlier this year, Judge Krebs sees potential in the project, should his county get a fair deal at the table.
“Originally I know we were trying to get this done so we can take it to the general membership meeting in January, but if this happens by that time we’ll be extremely lucky,” Krebs said. “It probably won’t be until the spring of next year unless all of the negotiations just go perfect.
“We want a 50/50 representation on the executive board and a lot of representation on the board of directors.
“We have to work a lot on both sides, and we’re going to have to give a little on both sides.
“We’re simply taking the first steps to see if this can be accomplished.”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.