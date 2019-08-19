San Patricio cotton farmers wake to sliced bales all weekend long

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – County farmers dealt with sliced open cotton bales all weekend and are looking for local resident's help to catch the culprits. The San Pat Sheriff's Office as well as the farmers are asking if anyone sees suspicious vehicles or suspects near cotton bales, which can be seen near highways and on county roads, to report them by calling the sheriff's office at 361-364-9600.
Pick up Thursday's edition of The News of San Patricio for the full story as the investigation continues.