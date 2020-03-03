San Patricio Country releases unofficial primary polling results

The unofficial results for the county primary race are in.
For the Democratic County Commissioner, Pct. 1 position, Sonia Lopez ended the Primary with 132 early votes, 279 absentee votes and took the top spot with a total 411.
For the Republican County Commissioner, Pct. 1 position, Sonia Lopez took the lead with 329 early votes, 8 absentee votes and ended with a total 337.
For the Democratic County Commissioner, Pct. 3 seat, incumbent Alma Villarreal Moreno won with 298 early votes, 164 absentee votes and kept the position with a total 462.
Republican County Commissioner, Pct. 3 winner was Lilly Wilkinson who had 280 early votes, 7 absentee votes and took the top spot with a total 287.
The sheriff race was closer than some expected with current Republican County Sheriff Oscar Rivera seeking to keep his role with 1,267 early votes, 43 absentee votes and ended with a total 1,310.
Republican rival Daniel Lorberau was close behind with 1,174 early votes, 40 absentee votes and ended with a total 1,214.
For the presidential race, county Republicans kept President Donald J. Trump on top with 2,447 votes while Democrats sided with Joseph R. Biden by giving him 583 votes.
For more numbers and insights read the next issue of The News of San Patricio.