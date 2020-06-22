SINTON – Back on May 18, the San Patricio County Commissioners Court designated the San Patricio County Civic Center, 219 W. Fifth St. in Sinton, as an alternate courtroom for the county and district courts.
San Patricio County Court at Law Judge Elizabeth Welborn said, “We are thankful for this designation. The ability to utilize the Civic Center will allow the County Court at Law to continue its operations.”
On June 1 the courts started conducting in-person proceedings since the COVID-19 pandemic closed courts nearly two months ago. The court continued to operate its civil, juvenile and jail dockets using the court’s online Lifesize video conference system. The remainder of the misdemeanor criminal dockets had to be reset following the Texas Office of Court Administration’s prohibition of in-person court hearings that was in place through May 31.
But as in-person hearings start up again this month, things will look much different. Defendants and litigants will be wearing face coverings at the more than 10,000 square foot Civic Center to allow for proper social distancing guidelines. Medical screenings will be conducted prior to entering the courthouse or designated court building.
Judge Janna Whatley created the COVID-19 Operating Plan for the San Patricio County Judiciary to ensure the health and safety of the litigants, attorneys, court staff, and individuals entering the buildings housing the courts. The protocol sets forth policies and procedures for continuances and alternatives to in-person hearings for those individuals that have been exposed to the virus or believe they are part of the vulnerable population and whose appearance would jeopardize their own health.
Accommodations will be made for anyone concerned about their in-person hearings and those that are part of the vulnerable populations which includes any individual that has preexisting medical conditions or compromised immune system, and all individuals over the age of 65. Individuals 73 and older are considered part of the highly vulnerable population and are requested to promptly contact the office of the court they are scheduled to appear prior to entering the courthouse.
“If you have any questions or concerns, the judges encourage you to contact the court as we all work together through this unusual time,” Government and Legal Affairs Officer Desiree’ L. Voth said in a statement.
All of the information regarding the re-opening of the courts system and the steps taken to protect the public can be found at www.co.san-patricio.tx.us or by calling the district courts at 361-364-9310 or county court at law at 361-364-9325.