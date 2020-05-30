San Patricio County Commissioner sets the record straight on recent editorial

SINTON – In an editorial titled “It’s not your money” by The News of San Patricio publisher Dennis Wade, he stated, “Last week in a story we wrote concerning county employees’ compensation, a county commissioner was quoted as saying; ‘I am compensating them because I am paying their salaries.’
Further in the editorial it read, “This commissioner’s statement indicating that they are spending their money is a prime example of what happens when many elected officials forget for whom they work. Our county does not have a franchise on self-indulgent politicians; the matter is national in scope, but this narcissistic-induced pain we feel is right here in our backyard.”
San Patricio County Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie wanted to set the record straight at Monday’s commissioners court hearing about which county commissioners Wade was speaking of.
“It says ‘our county’ does not have a franchise itself, and it was in our county newspaper,” Gillespie said. “Well, the county he was talking about was Goliad because (the editorial) was also in the Refugio County newspaper.
“I just wanted to clear that up because there are only two his or hims on this commissioners court, that’s myself and Commissioner (Gary) Moore. I want to let everybody know we are good stewards of county’s taxpayers money.”