September is National Preparedness Month, and the San Patricio County Emergency Management Department invites everyone to join them for a free community preparedness event.
San Patricio County will be hosting its annual Community Preparedness Fair on Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds, 219 W. 5th St. in Sinton. This free community event is a fun and educational way to introduce various preparedness activities to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen anytime.
Several local and regional organizations will teach individuals to prepare for, protect against and recover from disasters that could affect the area. Bring family and friends to learn how to become more resilient to disasters.
There will also be hourly drawings for door prizes.
Organizations in attendance:
• American Red Cross of the Coastal Bend
• City of Ingleside Office of Emergency Mgt/PD
• Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living (CBCIL)
• Coastal Bend Council of Governments
• Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group
• NOAA National Weather Service Corpus Christi
• Port of Corpus Christi
• R.A.C.E.S. (Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services)
• San Patricio County Emergency Management & Safety Department
• San Patricio County Environmental
• San Patricio County Sheriff’s Department
• San Patricio County WIC
• South Texas Amateur Radio Club – STARC
• United Way/2-1-1