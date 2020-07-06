San Patricio County confirms 127 active COVID-19 cases

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – After the long holiday weekend, San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported 17 new cases today and all are under investigation. The county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count will move up to 204, however, nine individuals were released from COVID-19 protocol making it a total of 77 residents that have recovered.
San Pat’s active case count moves up to 127 and the completed test count is 1,402.
The immediate risk of transmission in the county is intermediate.
The county also announced that more free mobile test collection sites are coming soon.
Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams announced that she is continuing to work with the state to schedule additional sponsored mobile testing opportunities. Once dates, times and locations are verified by the state, San Pat County will be able to make an announcement.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.