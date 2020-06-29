San Patricio County COVID-19 active case count climbs to 75

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – San Patricio County Public Health Preparedness Manager Clara Rieder reported 25 new cases today which are all under investigation. The county’s confirmed COVID-19 case count will move up to 133 as one case previously assigned to the county was done in error.
San Pat’s active case count moves to 75 as they have released one individual from COVID-19 protocol. The county’s completed tests count is 1,150.
The immediate risk of transmission in the County remains low.
Call 361-201-0551 to reach the Center for COVID-19 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information contact Rieder at EOC@co.san-patricio.tx.us.