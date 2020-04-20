San Patricio County issues Disease Control Order for COVID-19 infected residents

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – Though the county’s positive COVID-19 case count currently stands at seven at the time of publishing, rumors of some residents testing positive and refusing to stay home has caused a major concern. Social media sites have been flooded with people claiming to have tested positive and then visiting public places like H-E-B and Dollar General.
But as it turns out, they weren’t all simply rumors.
San Patricio County Attorney Tamara Cochran-May along with SPC Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. James Mobley worked to create a Communicable Disease Control Order. The Order is being issued to all county residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 and instructs the individual of the procedures that they are required to follow to prevent the introduction, transmission and spread of the virus.
“To make people feel a little bit better and let patients know that this is a very highly communicable disease and they have to follow the directions from the health department, we issued this order,” Cochran-May said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were other counties began doing it.”
If those individual fail to comply with the control measures, they can face criminal prosecution as a Class B misdemeanor and/or civil court proceedings. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to 180 days or both.
“Some of the folks we requested to stay home didn’t stay home,” Mobley said. “The judge and I agreed that we needed to put something stronger in effect so that we can make sure that they don’t spread the disease.”
Mobley reiterated the fact that the social media rumor mill was spinning out of control but said the county will only act on those confirmed to have tested positive.
“To restrict somebody’s movement to me is a huge deal,” Mobley continued. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I’ve only ever done it once before. We will not do this lightly and will only do it when we’re absolutely sure that we have our facts correct and we will lift it as absolutely soon as we can.
“I hope this will get their attention and I really hope we don’t have to do anything more.
“I could reasonably say we’re doing okay right now, but who knows what tomorrow will bring. But right now we’re getting through it.”
Anyone with questions relating to the Communicable Disease Control Order can contact the county attorney’s office at 361-364-9338.